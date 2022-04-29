Popular St. Lawrence Park near Mallorytown, Ont. closed for the year
A popular day-use area along the Thousand Islands Parkway between Mallorytown and Brockville will be closed for the season, meaning beach goers will need to find another spot to catch some rays and enjoy the St. Lawrence River.
Visitors arriving at Brown's Bay Beach are greeted with a large sign saying the park is closed, with no public access.
"It's disappointing for everyone, but that's the reality and we have to put safety first," said St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SLPC) Chair Bob Runciman.
"This is going to be restored to its original glory. That's our intention and we are well on our way," he added.
Construction is already underway for the park's revitalization, and the commission had planned to let the public use some parts of the site this summer.
"We couldn't guarantee guest safety with all the work we have going on with heavy equipment and machinery moving around," said SLPC Acting Director of Parks and Recreation Greg Faaren. "So unfortunately we have to make the decision to close the park for this season."
The park is receiving three major upgrades, beginning with a new sea wall along the water which has already begun.
A new sea wall will be constructed at Brown’s Bay Beach near Mallorytown, Ont. this summer. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
The old canteen and washroom buildings are slated to be demolished, with a new building built to incorporate both, and a new septic system will also be installed in late summer.
"I was a lifeguard here just a few years ago," Runciman smiled. "I've seen the park, in my view, be neglected for decades. For example the canteen closed for the past 15 years, that sort of thing occurring."
"We're going to have what they call a perched beach (behind the seawall)," he added. "We've had significant erosion of the current beach with fluctuating water levels the past number of years so this is going to be an elevated beach, but with easy access to the waterfront especially people with ability problems."
"This is the oldest park in our system and it's been, as I said, neglected. And with our environmental concerns we are addressing it as well," Runciman added.
The day-use beach area is a popular spot for many for picnics, swimming, camping and family barbecues. Faaren noted around 7000 guests use the park between May and September.
"On a weekend it's not uncommon to see 4-500, 600 people here," he said. "There hasn't been any significant restoration work at this park since its original creation back in the 60s so this is a very welcomed and exciting time for the park."
"You go by here last summer, for example, especially during the pandemic, people started to come back to the parks and really appreciate the beauty and the fun they could have on a site like this," Runciman said.
Some aging trees that were planted when the first opened also needed to be removed, but the Commission says for every tree they take away three more will be planted.
"I think with the new board, new leadership with the Parks Commission, there's a strong commitment to renew our infrastructure, concerns about the environment, our tree canopy, all of those issues that are now being addressed and I'm very proud to be apart of it," Runciman said.
"Holly Kew, the CEO, came on board to the Parks Commission just a few months before I joined and we both shared this vision of renewing our parks," he added.
Mille Roches Beach near Cornwall is slated to undergo the same sort of restoration beginning in 2023, Runciman noted.
"We want to see these parks back to what they were, and what their original intention was and they haven't received the investment they merit for decades and we are turning that around." he said.
The SLPC received funding from the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries through a repair and rehabilitation fund.
"It's a fund that we have to apply to and get project approval for and thankfully they were able to find us the money to do this work this year." Faaren said.
A closed sign on the fence of Brown’s Bay Beach near Mallorytown, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
The plan is once the work is done, guests will come from further away, and the locals will have a brand new park in their backyard.
"You can see the panoramic views, (it's) a premier spot for people to come and spend a day at the beach and sit along the new rock wall and just watch the boats going by on the seaway," Faaren added. "It's really going to be a wonderful park for many years when we are done."
"We understand it's going to be a bit of an inconvenience this year, we're thankful for their patience and we look forward to seeing them back again next year," he said.
Construction is planning to be wrapped up by the end of 2022, with the park aiming to reopen in May 2023.
"I'm just very proud to be a part of this and I'm looking forward to cutting the ribbon next summer," Runciman smiled.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy rolls into Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy rolls into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Mental distress during pregnancy may impact toddler development, small study suggests
Increased depression, anxiety and stress during pregnancy can alter the fetal brain, negatively impacting a child’s early cognitive development, a new study suggests, drawing attention to the importance of mental health support for those who are pregnant.
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature voted unanimously Friday to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.
Toronto
-
'I was forced to be silent': Toronto condo owner told to remove Ukrainian flag from window
A Toronto condo owner says she was told to remove a Ukrainian flag from her apartment window by the property management company that oversees operations at the building.
-
Blind senior gets wish to see Maple Leafs play with help of special glasses
A 78-year-old avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan from Nova Scotia is getting the opportunity to see his favourite team play in person tonight thanks to a charity that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors.
-
Gas prices at $2 per litre 'the new normal' in GTA this summer, analyst says
Greater Toronto Area gas prices are set to go up another two cents per litre tomorrow and at least one industry analyst says that he expects $2 per litre to be “the new normal” for drivers this summer.
Montreal
-
Montreal cop under investigation after video shows homeless man pushed into concrete block
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
-
Census shows that Quebec has country's third-largest trans and non-binary population
Quebec has the third-largest population of transgender and non-binary people in Canada, according to most recent census, though the proportion of the population is lowest among the provinces.
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Northern Ontario
-
Place des Arts officially opens in Sudbury
From a dream to finally being able to open its doors, the Place des Arts -- northern Ontario’s first and sole multidisciplinary arts and culture centre -- is ready to welcome the public in downtown Sudbury in the new Larch Street facility.
-
Food safety concerns stops efforts to feed the Sudbury homeless
A Sudbury charitable organization that has been providing hot meals to the homeless for the past year and a half has been shut down by Public Health Sudbury and Districts.
-
Highway 69 reopened after vehicle fire
There were some tense moments on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on Friday afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames.
London
-
Firefighters battle stubborn house fire in St. Thomas, Ont. Friday
Firefighters in St. Thomas responded to a house fire in the city's north end late Friday morning.
-
LHSC dealing with two COVID outbreaks
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
$182,000 in undeclared US cash seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized a large amount of undeclared cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
Winnipeg
-
Oncoming storm could push Manitoba to 2009 flood levels: province
An oncoming storm expected to hit Manitoba throughout the weekend could push floodwaters to 2009 levels, the province says.
-
'We believe our athletes': Brandon University apologizes after investigation found soccer coach sexually harassed players
Brandon University has apologized after an external investigation detailed incidents of harassment and sexual violence within its women’s soccer program, pledging a full review of its athletics department.
-
Non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas postponed, AMC says
A non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas has been postponed until after a workplace investigation can be completed.
Kitchener
-
Guelph ER nurse returns from medical aid trip to Ukraine
Guelph emergency room nurse Marcella Veenman-Mulder is now home after spending a month in Lviv, Ukraine.
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | Police seeking tips on 17 suspicious fires in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service continues to investigate 17 suspicious fires in the city, and they're hoping the public can help them identify the people responsible.
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
Calgary
-
'Diversity is genocide': Racist posters found in north Calgary
Calgary police are investigating racist posters found in the community of Thorncliffe on Friday.
-
Calgary firefighters extinguish blaze on SAIT campus
At least a hundred people were forced out of a building on the SAIT campus on Friday because of a fire.
-
Woman flown to Calgary hospital after fall in Banff backcountry
A woman was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance on Friday afternoon after a high fall in Banff National Park.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating crash involving two motorcycles
The Saskatoon Police Service is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles at Lenore Drive and Cree Crescent.
-
Saskatoon teen girls charged with criminal harassment involving social media
Three teen girls have been charged in connection to harassment that happened between January and March 2022.
-
Three people arrested, charged for drug trafficking in stolen vehicle, Saskatoon police say
Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking after Saskatoon Police Service intervened during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
NDP pitches Alberta car insurance freeze but the UCP isn't buying the idea
Alberta's Opposition offered a suggestion to help Albertans save money on their car insurance Friday, proposing the government freeze premiums for a year.
-
Alta. cougar attack survivor shares rescue story in debut STARS podcast series
The harrowing story of getting an Alberta biologist who had been attacked by a cougar to hospital, as well as similar missions by STARS Air Ambulance teams, are the meat of a new podcast produced by the organization.
-
MacEwan University celebrates 50 years
MacEwan University kicked off a weekend of celebrations to mark its 50th anniversary on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Jail time for B.C. man in bust that uncovered enough drugs to fatally dose a sold-out Canucks crowd 4 times
A man convicted in what British Columbia Mounties called their detachment's largest-ever seizure of drugs, weapons and cash will serve more than a decade behind bars.
-
Vancouver police release photos of suspect in string of indecent acts at Langara College
Vancouver police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of exposing his genitals in public at Langara College on three recent occasions.
-
Hot and dry: What the Farmer’s Almanac is saying about B.C.'s summer forecast
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, much of the country is in for a "sizzling summer," with "very warm, dry" conditions expected for parts of B.C.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 modelling projects long plateau: physician town hall
Saskatchewan COVID-19 modelling projects a long plateau in infection and hospitalizations due to increased mixing, according to slides from the Saskatchewan Health Authority physician town hall on Thursday night.
-
'It's chaos': Overdose prevention organizations highlight continued need for government funding
Saskatchewan's two overdose prevention sites are continuing their calls for funding from the provincial government as the number of people using them increases.
-
Inquest into death of Samwel Uko scheduled to begin in May
An inquest into the death of Samwel Uko will begin at the end of May.