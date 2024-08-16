Poor air quality in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday

Poor air quality and reduced visibility caused by smoke from forest fires in Western Canada are in the forecast for the capital this Friday, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index for Ottawa reads "4-moderate risk" Friday. After 6:30 p.m., level "3-low risk" is forecasted. The air quality is expected to get better throughout the weekend.

People experiencing discomfort should limit outdoor activities, warns Environment Canada.

Rain is also expected to come back to the capital, as “a moisture-laden system approaches,” bringing heavy rain starting tonight -- 20 to 30 millimetres Saturday, says the weather agency.

Air quality advisories and an interactive smoke map show Canadians in nearly every part of the country are being impacted by wildfires.

Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index ranked several as being at "very high risk" Friday morning. Those cities are Calgary, Edmonton, Regina and Saskatoon.

But beyond that, according to CTV's Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, smoke is also impacting residents of British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Weather forecast

A high of 30 C and sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday – fog patches dissipating this morning, says Environment Canada.

A low of 19 C, clear skies, increasing cloudiness late this evening, then 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm are forecasted for tonight.

It's going to be rainy on the weekend. A high of 22 C, showers ending in the afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a risk of a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Saturday. A low of 18 C and showers are forecasted for the night.

Showers, a high of 23 C, and a low of 18 C are forecasted for Sunday.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25.1 C and a low of 14.3 C.

With files from CTV News's Kendra Mangione