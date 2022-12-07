Police warn of 'high-risk offender' living in Brockville

Brockville police are warning the public that a man who has completed a sentence for several sexual crimes is now living in the community.

Eugene Soucy, 59, was convicted for crimes including prostitution of a person under 18, sexual interference toward a person under 16, sexual assault, and numerous theft and fraud counts. Police said the crimes took place between 1998 and 2013.

Soucy is living in Brockville under certain conditions, including not attending schools, daycares, playgrounds, community centres, or public parks and swimming areas where people under 16 could reasonably be present. He is also barred from jobs or volunteer positions in which he would be in a position of authority or trust towards anyone under 16.

Brockville police claim Soucy poses a high risk to reoffend or breach his release terms. A spokesperson said the span of time during which the crimes for which he was convicted took place suggests he has a history of recidivism.

Victims involved in prior incidents have already been notified of his release.

“The Brockville Police Service is issuing this information and public advisory after careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Soucy,” a media release said, adding the release of this information is permitted under the Police Services Act.

Brockville police say if anyone sees Soucy violate his release terms, do not approach and instead call 911.