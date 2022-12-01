Police stop three stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

Four people are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police officers stopped three stolen vehicles on Highway 401 in the Belleville and Napanee area.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers conducted separate investigations into three stolen vehicles stopped on the highway Tuesday.

Police say at approximately 7:15 a.m., an officer observed a suspicious vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Tyendinaga Township and conducted a traffic stop.

"Investigation revealed the vehicle to have been stolen, and the driver was subsequently arrested. A firearm and ammunition were also seized from the vehicle," police said in a media release.

A 19-year-old from Repentigny, Que. is facing several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000 and knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm.

At 7:30 a.m., OPP Officers spotted a vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Greater Napanee that was believed to have been stolen, police said.

"Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Investigation confirmed the vehicle to have been stolen, and the driver was subsequently arrested."

A 30-year-old from Saint Constant, Que. is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded for a call involving a stolen vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 401.

"Officers later observed the vehicle on Highway 401 near Greater Napanee," the OPP said. "A traffic stop was conducted, and investigation confirmed the vehicle to have been stolen. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were subsequently arrested."

A 19-year-old from the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation and a 20-year-old from London, Ont. face a charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.