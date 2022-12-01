Police stop three stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police. (File) Ontario Provincial Police. (File)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TREND LINE

TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos

Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina