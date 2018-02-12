

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Another illegal gun has been taken off the streets.

Police report that a loaded 9mm handgun was seized during an assault investigation.

Officers were called to an apartment on St Laurent near Brittany Drive on Saturday night for reports a man had been assaulted.

When they arrived they found the victim suffering from minor injuries.

After a brief foot chase, they were also able to hunt down a suspect.

Khalifa Topey is now facing a long list of firearm related offences, including carrying a concealed weapon.

This is the 7th illegal gun to be seized as part of their focus on gun crime in our city.