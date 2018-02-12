Police seize loaded handgun
Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 11:41AM EST
Another illegal gun has been taken off the streets.
Police report that a loaded 9mm handgun was seized during an assault investigation.
Officers were called to an apartment on St Laurent near Brittany Drive on Saturday night for reports a man had been assaulted.
When they arrived they found the victim suffering from minor injuries.
After a brief foot chase, they were also able to hunt down a suspect.
Khalifa Topey is now facing a long list of firearm related offences, including carrying a concealed weapon.
This is the 7th illegal gun to be seized as part of their focus on gun crime in our city.