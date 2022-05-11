Police seize 7,600 marijuana plants at a location in Renfrew, Ont.

Three people are facing charges after police seized 7,600 marijuana plants in Renfrew, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers exercised a search warrant at a location on Highway 132 in Admaston/Bromley Township last Friday. Photos released by Ontario Provincial Police show hundreds of marijuana plants located in a room, along with heat lamps.

Police say officers seized more than 7,600 marijuana plants and approximately 200 grams of dried marijuana, along with Canadian cash and other property items.

Three Scarborough, Ont. residents are facing charges.