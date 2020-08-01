OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash between a driver and a 15-year-old.

Police said overnight they were searching for a maroon or burgundy van that had been driven away from the scene after striking the child in area of Woodfield Drive and Merivale Road at around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

Police did not report the severity of the child's injuries. CTV News has reached out to the Ottawa Paramedic Service and the police's collisions unit for comment.

In an update late Saturday morning, police said they found the van and the driver. They did not announce charges.

Police continue to investigate. They are asking witnesses to contact the collisions unit at 613-236-1222 ext 2481 or by email at collisions@ottawapolice.ca.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the area of Merivale Road and Hunt Club Road between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Friday is also asked to get in touch with investigators.