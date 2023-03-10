Police searching for tankless water heaters stolen from homes before Orleans explosion

Ottawa police are trying to locate two tankless water heaters that were stolen from homes involved in the Orléans explosion last month.

The Feb. 13 explosion destroyed four homes under construction on Blossom Pass Terrace and damaged several others in the neighbourhood.

On Friday, police issued an appeal for help locating the water heaters, saying there is a possibility they were damaged during a theft before the explosion and may not be functioning properly, "thus causing a danger to the occupants of the dwellings they have been installed in".

"The Ottawa Police Service believes that the person(s) in possession of these appliances may not know that they are considered stolen," police said in a statement. "In these circumstances, the Ottawa Police Service will not be pursuing any criminal charges relating to their possession."

Police say the tankless water heaters are made by Rinnai, the model number is RU 160-182106.

On March 2, police announced Kody Troy Crosby, 35, of Ottawa is facing a dozen charges in relation to the explosion, including four counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and arson causing bodily harm. He is also charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

Court documents suggest the thefts of water heaters led to the explosion. The documents allege a man broke into two homes under construction and removed water heaters, leaving the natural gas supply open that was later ignited.

None of the accusations have been proven in court.

Anyone with information about the two water heaters is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5625 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca