

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say an Ottawa man who went missing Monday morning has been found safe.

18-year-old Kilal Taha was seen around 7:30 am on his way to work. His 2006 black Ford Focus hatchback was found still running with its doors open on the Airport Parkway near Walkley Road.

Tuesday night, police tweeted that Taha was safe, but wouldn't provide futher details.

Missing person Kalil Taha has been located and is safe.



Major Crime continues to investigate and thanks those members of the public who came forward with information. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 28, 2018

The Major Crime unit continues to investigate. Police also thanked the public who provided tips and information.