Police say missing Ottawa man found safe
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 11:00AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 27, 2018 11:10PM EST
Ottawa Police say an Ottawa man who went missing Monday morning has been found safe.
18-year-old Kilal Taha was seen around 7:30 am on his way to work. His 2006 black Ford Focus hatchback was found still running with its doors open on the Airport Parkway near Walkley Road.
Tuesday night, police tweeted that Taha was safe, but wouldn't provide futher details.
Missing person Kalil Taha has been located and is safe.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 28, 2018
Major Crime continues to investigate and thanks those members of the public who came forward with information.
