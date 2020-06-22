OTTAWA -- It's not easy being green, especially along the Rideau Canal.

Parks Canada is out cleaning up algal blooms and foliage from the canal in downtown Ottawa.

Users on social media have pointed out the green blooms along the Canal over the past few days.

⁦@NCC_CCN⁩ what’s with the cameo coloured sludge in the canal?? pic.twitter.com/zOCoyDQaw4 — Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) June 21, 2020

⁦@ParksCanada⁩ what’s the story with all this fungus in the Rideau Canal??? Seriously..... pic.twitter.com/hgQusKF1FD — Ronald Campbell (@RonaldCampbell6) June 21, 2020

The Rideau Canal looks like Slimer from Ghostbusters exploded overtop it. pic.twitter.com/okjMVqV2I1 — Madison McSweeney �������� (@MMcSw13) June 21, 2020

In a statement Friday, Parks Canada said a weed harvester would be out on the water Monday to "facilitate clean up and impede future growth."

�� Algal bloom from Corkstown bridge down to Ottawa.



Parks Canada will mobilize the weed harvester to this location on Monday to carry out the removal of weeds and will also increase the flow of water through Ottawa to facilitate clean up and impede further growth. — Rideau Canal (@RideauCanalNHS) June 19, 2020

The harvester could be seen out on the canal on Monday, collecting the green algae from the water's surface.

Local resident Maria Beliveau said she's happy to see the canal is being cleaned up.

"At first it was first quite daunting to see it," she told CTV News, "but now I’m really happy to know that they’re going to be cleaning it up, just for the wild life so they will be able to maybe swim along the canal a bit easier."

Not everyone dislikes the appearance of the green blooms.

One local resident, named Catherine, told CTV News it doesn't bother her at all.

"I find this beautiful. The green is a darker green along the shore line, this is a softer green, and nature is there," she said.

Another resident compared it to an Henri Matisse painting, from a distance.

"Up close, not so much," she said.

The Rideau Canal opened for the season on June 1, two weeks later than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.