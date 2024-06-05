Police recover nearly 1,500 stolen gift cards in Napanee area

Three Toronto residents are facing theft and fraud charges after police recovered nearly 1,500 stolen gift cards in the Greater Napanee area.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call at a business on Alkenbrack Street in Napanee on Monday for a report that three people had shoplifted and were leaving the scene in a vehicle.

"Officers responded and located a vehicle matching the description provided and conducted a traffic stop," OPP said in a media release.

"The investigation determined that the individuals were linked to a previous shoplifting occurrence earlier in the day at a business on Sherwood Avenue in Amherstview."

Police say nearly 1,500 stolen gift cards and Canadian cash were found inside the vehicle.

The three people are facing charges of theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say the investigation continues.