Police recover missing Chihuahua during drug bust in Pembroke, Ont.

A missing Chihuahua has been returned to its owner and three people are facing charges after a drug bust in Pembroke.

A statement by Ontario Provincial Police says officers responded to a residence in the city's west end on March 5 after receiving a report of unwanted people at the location.

Police say they seized over 90-grams of suspected cocaine and the 2-kilogram Chihuahua that had been reported missing since Feb. 4.

Officers also located other items associated with drug trafficking including cash, cell phones and digital scales.

Amanda Meilleur, 30, of no fixed address and Corey Popkie, 36, of Pembroke have been charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. Meilleur faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

Quinton Racine, 25, of Pembroke has been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Racine was also given one charge of failure to attend court.

Racine and Popkie were held for a bail hearing on March 6 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

Meilleur was released with a court date of April 30 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.