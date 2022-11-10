Police recover $20,000 in property stolen from Prince Edward County home

Police in Prince Edward County recovered about $20,000 worth of property stolen from a home in Picton, Ont. over the weekend.

Someone broke into a home on Broad Street overnight Saturday into Sunday and stole jewelry, clothing and electronics, OPP said in a news release.

Police arrested a man on Tuesday and recovered the stolen property, returning it to the victim.

The 33-year-old man was charged with theft and breaking and entering.

He was released and is due in court next month.