Police recover $20,000 in property stolen from Prince Edward County home
Police in Prince Edward County recovered about $20,000 worth of property stolen from a home in Picton, Ont. over the weekend.
Someone broke into a home on Broad Street overnight Saturday into Sunday and stole jewelry, clothing and electronics, OPP said in a news release.
Police arrested a man on Tuesday and recovered the stolen property, returning it to the victim.
The 33-year-old man was charged with theft and breaking and entering.
He was released and is due in court next month.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Ottawa braces for remnants of Hurricane Nicole
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian-Canadian man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
The United States Department of Justice says a Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the U.S. for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
Academy Award-winning filmmaker ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall.
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
Canada's low unemployment rate is unsustainable, contributing to inflation: Macklem
Canada's low unemployment rate is not sustainable and is contributing to decades-high inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech in downtown Toronto Thursday.
Liberals want more midnight sittings, Conservatives worried about committee impact
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction. In response, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer is warning of the potential impact on committees.
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
Atlantic
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospitalizations and cases
Nova Scotia is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Thursday.
-
Limited ticket packages available for 2023 World Juniors in Halifax, Moncton
A limited number of ticket packages are now available for the general public to purchase for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
Toronto
-
Ontario parents say they're now travelling to the U.S. in search of children's medication
A Canada-wide shortage of children's medication, amid a surge of respiratory infections, has forced some Ontario parents to head south of the border in search of solutions.
-
Plane loops across Toronto area for nearly four hours in middle of night
A plane scheduled for a short flight in Ontario this week took a winding route that kept it in the air for more than four hours.
-
Rare photos of 44 Toronto First World War soldiers discovered
Dozens of remarkably well-preserved photos of Toronto-area soldiers from the First World War have been found after more than 100 years, and show in sharp detail the days before these young men travelled to the front lines.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequin: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of a Quebec woman whose body was mistaken for a mannequin says police and firefighters have received training to help them avoid making similar errors.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Many jobs to fill in White River, Ont.
Not only is White River, Ont., the birthplace of Winnie the Pooh, here are some other things that might surprise you about this northern Ontario town.
-
Ontario looking for design proposals for Hwy. 11 pilot project
Eleven months after announcing a 'first of its kind in North America' road project in northeastern Ontario, the province is asking for design proposals for the 2+1 pilot on Highway 11.
London
-
St. Thomas police officer charged with assault
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.
-
Several rabbits perish, horse escapes Thorndale barn fire
A barn fire claimed the lives of several rabbits and injured one horse in Thorndale, Ont. Thursday morning. “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames," said District Chief Ken Armstrong.
-
Police investigating after 'suspicious package' delivered to Sarnia union hall
A suspicious package was delivered to a Sarnia, Ont. union hall on Thursday, sparking a police investigation that closed off a portion of Confederation Street for most of the day – and it’s not the first time this specific union hall has been targeted.
Winnipeg
-
'This needs to happen now': Manitoba releases plan to end mandated overtime, add 2,000 health-care workers
A provincial action plan to add 2,000 workers to Manitoba’s health-care system and end mandated overtime is a step in the right direction, advocates say. On Thursday, the province announced a new health human resource action plan which will see $200 million of new funding go towards the retention, training and recruitment of health-care staff across the province.
-
Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon
-
Teen charged with second-degree murder in death of man
Months after the suspicious death of a man from Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, Mounties and First Nations Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with second-degree murder.
Kitchener
-
Crash in Norfolk County leaves one dead, four injured
Provincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 24. They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others, including a child, are in hospital.
-
Rise in virus cases prompts renewed health warnings
Hospitals across Canada are seeing an increase in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases. Health experts are urging people to take precautions as they predict a "tough" Winter season.
-
Mr. Beast Burger opens ghost kitchen in Cambridge, Ont.
A Mr. Beast Burger ghost kitchen is now operating out of a Cambridge, Ont. restaurant. The virtual dining concept uses the social media star's influence to help local businesses.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-alarm fire breaks out at Calgary condo complex
One person has been taken to hospital and a 48-suite building has been evacuated after a two-alarm fire at a southeast Calgary condo building.
-
Man killed in police shooting in Blairmore, Alta., posed a danger to police, ASIRT says
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says police utilized the proper response to deal with an 'armed and dangerous' suspect during an incident in 2020.
-
Canadians cut back on groceries, while stores deal with the leftovers
A new Nanos research poll says 61 per cent of Canadians are buying cheaper food, 25 per cent are stockpiling when they find deals and 17 per cent are simply eating less.
Saskatoon
-
‘They really don't appreciate it’: Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline
Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
-
Sask. RCMP lay more charges in connection with body found on Highway 16
The Saskatchewan RCMP charged a third person in connection with the death of Wendy Bird, who was found along a highway west of Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta received no federal help to deal with border blockade last winter
Alberta received no help from Ottawa to clear protesters blockading the main border crossing with the United States until after the crisis had passed, a public inquiry investigating the federal use of the Emergencies Act heard Thursday.
-
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of Shandro's mandate
Alberta's justice minister has received a long to-do list from Premier Danielle Smith in his mandate letter. The letter says Tyler Shandro is to develop and enact the proposed sovereignty act to challenge "unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction."
Vancouver
-
Health officials warn of pediatric hospital surge as B.C. MLA questions value of vaccine outreach materials
Hours after the country's top health officials warned of a growing surge of influenza, RSV and other viruses sending children to hospital in droves, a Liberal MLA questioned the value of BCCDC pamphlets containing vaccine information.
-
Nearly a year after Abbotsford flooding, B.C. adds $41 million to recovery efforts
Ahead of the one year anniversary of B.C.'s devastating floods, the province is investing $41 million into ongoing efforts to recover from the disaster.
-
B.C. COVID-19 numbers remain low as 'fall surge' comes for other diseases
From Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, the BCCDC detected just 407 new COVID-19 infections, a number that is artificially low – likely by at least 100-fold – because it only includes lab-based test results and excludes reinfections.
Regina
-
'It's not worth it': Sask. families still feelings effects of 400 cancelled WestJet flights from weekend service outage
Some Saskatchewan families are still dealing with travel disruptions caused by a service outage at WestJet over the weekend.
-
Feds 'changing goalposts' with 2035 net-zero electricity grid target: Sask. premier
Saskatchewan's premier said the federal government is “changing goalposts” with its proposed target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.