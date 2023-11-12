Police investigating discovery of a body in water near Pakenham, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered west of Ottawa.

Police say officers responded to a report of a female found in a body of water near Pakenham shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday.

Police released no other information about the investigation Sunday evening.

"The identity of the individual is not yet known, and no further information can be released at this time," the OPP said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lanark County Detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Pakenham is located 60 km west of downtown Ottawa.