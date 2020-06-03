Advertisement
Police investigate suspicious package in Ottawa's downtown
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a suspicious package in the 100 block of Wurtemburg Street near Rideau Street.
Crews responded to the scene around 10p.m. Wednesday. Police say the investigation involves both a suspicious package and vehicle.
Officers on scene say apartment buildings in the 100 block of Wurtemburg Street were evacuated.
OC Transpo buses were brought in for residents forced to leave their homes.
This is a developing story with more to come.
