Police investigate bomb threat targeting Senate building
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 2:56AM EST
An investigation is underway into an unsubstantiated bomb threat targeting a Senate office building in downtown Ottawa.
Ottawa Police received a call Thursday evening threatening to place a bomb in the Victoria Building on Wellington Street.
Ottawa Police, the RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service responded to the building, and a search concluded the building was secure.
The Parliamentary Protective Service continues to investigate.
The Victoria Building houses 40 offices for senators and has four committee rooms.
