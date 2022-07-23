Police insists Ottawa is a safe city and concerns about a convoy-connected group setting up in Lowertown: Top five stories this week
Police insists Ottawa is a safe city and concerns about a convoy-connected group setting up in Lowertown: Top five stories this week
Residents concerned about a convoy-connected group establishing in an Ottawa neighbourhood and a porch pirate groundhog caught on camera south of the capital.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Police insist Ottawa remains 'a safe city' following series of recent violent crimes
Ottawa police insists the capital "remains a safe city", following a series of violent incidents this month.
There have been two murders and several shootings in Ottawa in the month of July. Vuyo Kashe, 36, was killed in a shooting on Clarence Street in Lowertown on July 15. Abdulhamid Haji Rageb, 24, died in a shooting on Banff Avenue on July 5.
"Ottawa, compared to other major cities in Canada, remains a safe city," Supt. Jamie Dunlop said.
"I encourage communities to reach out to each other and to police, it is only through partnership that we are going to ensure that our city remains safe."
Supt. Dunlop says all neighbourhoods remain relatively safe in Ottawa.
“Reality, year-to-date, we are down 34 percent, but when you have a number of incidents really tight succession together, you know two shootings resulting in two homicides, two individuals being hit," Dunlop said on Monday.
The Ottawa Police Services Board is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Residents are expressing concerns about a "Freedom Convoy" connected group establishing roots in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
The United People of Canada, a self-described federally incorporated "not-for-profit social enterprise organization" has a presence at St. Brigid's Church on Saint Patrick Street. Corporate documents show three members on the group’s board of directors: Kimberley Ward, William Komer, and Diane Nolan.
Lowertown residents say they’re concerned with the group’s appearance at the church, and plans to create what TUPC calls "The Embassy;" a downtown location described by the organization’s social media as a "Forum of the People, where all voices have the opportunity to be heard, regardless of how niche the thought, opinion, expression, or belief."
“I did hear about it being an HQ, an embassy, an office, that kind of thing. That’s the part makes me a little uncertain,” Mohamed Elmekki said.
The building, a designated heritage site, is private property and currently listed at a sale price of $5.95 million.
In an email, Komer told CTV News the group plans to “restore and adaptively reuse surplus and under utilized institutional properties into vibrant community spaces.”
St. Brigid’s Church on St. Patrick St. Is adorned with flags and banners of The United People of Canada. (Colton Praill / CTV News)
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
An Ottawa teenager on a summer vacation to France has been missing for more than a week in the French Alps, according to rescue officials.
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Commander André-Vianney Espinasse, of the Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne (PGHM) Peloton in Chamonix says Jouali was trail running when he was last seen.
Chamonix is more than 200 kilometres from Lyon, France.
Friends tell CTV News Ottawa that Jouali recently graduated from Sir Robert Borden High School in Ottawa.
Yassin Jouali, 17, was last seen in France on July 12. (PGHM Chamonix Mont-Blanc/Facebook)
Video shows city of Ottawa pickup crash into an SUV, narrowly miss woman and children walking on sidewalk
There were some frightening moments for a woman and children walking down a Kanata street this week.
Witness video shows a city of Ottawa pickup truck sideswipes an SUV, drives across the sidewalk and crashes into a parked vehicle.
Ottawa police are investigating the collision involving three vehicles on Bridlewood Drive at Huntings End Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say one of the vehicles involved was a marked city of Ottawa pickup truck.
Video sent to CTV News Ottawa shows a white city of Ottawa truck travelling along Bridlewood Drive when it leaves the road and drives along the grass, returns to the road and sideswipes a white SUV travelling in the same direction. Both vehicles drive across the grass and sidewalk in front of a woman and a group of children walking down the street, the video shows.
A witness say the pickup truck then crashed into a parked car in a garage.
The driver of the city vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
"The City is investigating an incident involving a City of Ottawa pick-up truck on Bridlewood Drive. No further information is available at this time," Public Works general manager Alain Gonthier said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
Ottawa police say a city of Ottawa pickup was involved in a three vehicle crash in Kanata on Thursday. (Viewer video)
Porch Pirate groundhog caught on camera stealing package near Winchester, Ont.
A porch pirate rodent has a new voltage converter for its den, after being caught on camera stealing an Amazon package from a home near Winchester, Ont. this week.
Kerry Coons tells CTV News Ottawa the family received an alert indicating the package was delivered Wednesday evening, but there was no sign of the package at the home south of Ottawa.
After searching the property, Coons viewed the porch security camera and discovered a groundhog snatched the item from the porch and fled the scene.
A two-minute video sent to CTV News Ottawa shows the groundhog walking up to the small package on the porch and sniffing the package. Shortly after, the groundhog scurried away with the package in its mouth.
Coons says that after searching around the property, they never found the package.
A groundhog stole a package from the porch of a home near Winchester, Ont. this week. (Kerry Coons/submitted)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Pope's Canadian tour signals a rethink of Catholic Church's missionary legacy
Pope Francis' trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church's missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
Residential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
Human activity likely triggers extreme heat waves, study says
While a scorching heat wave grips parts of the Northern hemisphere, a new study suggests human activity increases the likelihood of these extreme weather events.
Unpaid household childhood chores linked to lower wages for women in U.K. study
A recent study on childhood poverty in certain countries found unpaid household chores during childhood can lead to young women being paid less.
Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
-
'The last thing we need is more hospitalized COVID-19 patients': Summer case increases add stress to Maritime hospitals
The number of people with COVID-19 in Maritime hospitals this summer continues to climb, with more week-to-week increases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.
Toronto
-
Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
-
Second suspect arrested following deadly east-end Toronto shooting
A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in east-end Toronto earlier this month has been arrested.
-
Toronto Western Hospital's ER 'covered' for the weekend after risk of shutting down amid staff shortage
A downtown hospital was able to secure enough last-minute workers for its emergency room this weekend after being at risk of shutting down amid a staff shortage.
Montreal
-
Super Aqua Club north of Montreal closed Saturday after 14-year-old girl drowns
The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, north of Montreal, is closed on Saturday, the day after a 14-year-old girl drowned in the water park facilities.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat and thunderstorm warnings in effect in and around Montreal
Weather in southern Quebec shows no signs of letting up as the intense heat is forecast to continue and severe thunderstorms are coming.
-
Watch your butts! Quebec forest fire fighters warn of discarded cigarette dangers
Since approximately 80 per cent of wildfires in Quebec are attributable to human activity, the Quebec forest fire prevention society (SOPFEU) is recommending that people who go into the forest be vigilant, especially smokers.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 100 paddlers go trek from Trout Lake in North Bay to Mattawa
Plenty of canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards took part in the 64km race Saturday morning.
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
Residential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow stops in Sudbury
The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow was an idea that came about at the beginning of the pandemic.
London
-
Woman found deceased in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont.
A woman is dead after being found in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont. Friday
-
Bicyclists ride from Grand Bend to London to raise money for MS
Hundreds of cyclists hit the road Saturday morning to ride from Grand Bend to London as a part of the Annual Bike Ride for Multiple Sclerosis
-
Fatal collision causes Lambton OPP to close Oil Heritage Road, Saturday
Lambton OPP are asking motorists to avoid the area of Oil Heritage Road between Shiloh Line and Courtright Line due to a fatal collision.
Winnipeg
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
Police looking for man in Elmwood drug/weapons bust
Two women are behind bars, and a male suspect is still at large, after a drug and weapons bust in Elmwood Friday evening.
-
MKO, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation looking for woman who they say was abducted in Winnipeg
The Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak along with Mathias Colomb Cree Nation said they are looking for a woman who they believe was abducted in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo region
The self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.
-
Here's the local breakdown of monkeypox cases as it’s declared a global health emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency.
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Calgary
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Victim recovering in hospital after stabbing outside downtown Calgary convenience store
Police were called to the Circle K in the 700 block of Eighth Street S.W. at around 5 a.m.
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s just you and Mother Nature': Sask. storm chasers share their experience
Saskatchewan is the ‘Land of Living Skies’ and while everyone loves to take a photo of some nice clouds, storm chasers take it to a whole different level.
-
Saskatoon police investigate fatal motorcycle accident
Saskatoon Police are investigating after a single vehicle collision left a 53-year-old dead early Saturday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP requests public assistance locating man wanted for aggravated sexual assault
Ahthakakoop RCMP are searching for Shadaine Stanley, 27 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian Open
The triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Papal motorcade will close down QEII on Sunday
Rolling road closures along a section of the QEII highway will begin Sunday, July 24, for the arrival of the Pope.
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
Residential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
Vancouver
-
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
-
Judge dismisses $300K lawsuit over obstructed views in Whistler development
A Whistler couple who sought more than $300,000 in damages because the home built next to theirs obstructed their view and limited their privacy has had their claim dismissed.
-
Drug investigation linked to full-patch Hells Angels leads to 5 arrests
Five people were arrested following the seizure of guns and drugs in an investigation with ties to the Hells Angels.
Regina
-
'It’s just you and Mother Nature': Sask. storm chasers share their experience
Saskatchewan is the ‘Land of Living Skies’ and while everyone loves to take a photo of some nice clouds, storm chasers take it to a whole different level.
-
Moose Jaw airport sets sights higher as hub for business aviation
Moose Jaw is well known for its busy airbase but that’s not the only airport in town.
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.