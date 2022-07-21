Video shows city of Ottawa pickup crash into an SUV, narrowly miss woman and children walking on sidewalk

Witness video shows some frightening moments for a woman and children walking down a Kanata street, when a city of Ottawa pickup truck sideswipes an SUV, drives across the sidewalk and crashes into a parked vehicle.

Ottawa police are investigating the collision involving three vehicles on Bridlewood Drive at Huntings End Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say one of the vehicles involved was a marked city of Ottawa pickup truck.

Video sent to CTV News Ottawa shows a white city of Ottawa truck travelling along Bridlewood Drive when it leaves the road and drives along the grass, returns to the road and sideswipes a white SUV travelling in the same direction. Both vehicles drive across the grass and sidewalk in front of a woman and a group of children walking down the street, the video shows.

A witness say the pickup truck then crashed into a parked car in a garage.

Both the white SUV and the car parked in the garage suffered extensive damage.

The driver of the city vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and no other information is available.

"The City is investigating an incident involving a City of Ottawa pick-up truck on Bridlewood Drive. No further information is available at this time," Public Works general manager Alain Gonthier said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.