Police in Quebec stop three impaired drivers Friday night

Police in western Quebec say officers stopped three impaired drivers in the space of about six hours Friday night and early Saturday morning.

MRC des Collines police said in a news release Saturday that the first driver, a 42-year-old man from Val-des-Monts, blew nearly twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test after being stopped on route du Carrefour at around 8 p.m. Friday.

About two and a half hours later, a 19-year-old from Gatineau was arrested after blowing above the legal limit while also being subject to a zero-alcohol rule. In Quebec, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 22 to drive with any amount of alcohol in their system.

Finally, at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old Gatineau man was stopped on chemin River in l'Ange-Gardien. He was arrested after blowing above the legal limit.

Each driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

"There is no valid reason to drive after becoming intoxicated with alcohol or drugs," MRC des Collines police said. "Plan a safe ride home in advance. It's the best option."

On the same night, Ontario Provincial Police arrested a man in Ottawa and charged him with impaired driving after he crashed into a ditch on Highway 417 near Greenbank Road.