City of Ottawa staff begin educating residents on new 3-item garbage limit. Here's what you need to know
Ottawa households will be receiving a lesson on the new three-item garage limit this fall, with the new limits on household waste set to take effect in three weeks.
Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks.
Environmental Education Assistants (EEAs) will be visiting homes across the city in September, October and November to provide information about the new garbage limit and answer any questions.
"They will not require access inside your home. EEAs will also be attending community events to chat with residents about the new garbage limit, as well as waste reduction programs," the city says.
The new three-item limit is intended to "reduce unnecessary waste" heading to the Trail Road Landfill, with the goal of extending the life of the landfill. The city's new Solid Waste Master Plan, outlining the city's 30-year plan for waste management and diversion, looks to extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill to 2049.
The three-item limit is the biggest change to Ottawa's curbside waste policy since 2012.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the new three-item garbage limit coming this fall.
What is the new curbside waste limit?
Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items on collection day.
The city says a garbage item could be a garbage bag, a 140-litre container or a bulky item.
"Households can put several smaller bags in containers up to 140 litres," staff say.
The current limit for curbside garbage collection is six items.
Timeline for new garbage limit enforcement
The city will phase in enforcement of the new three-item limit over three months.
October
All garbage items at the curb are collected, even if the limit is being exceeded, according to the city.
"Collection staff to record and leave a custom non-compliance tag indicating the limit and how to properly participate in waste diversion programs."
November
If a household exceeds the three-garbage item limit, collection staff will record the limit is exceeded and leave one item behind with a custom non-compliance tag.
December
Starting in December, only three garbage items will be collected every two weeks and a non-compliance tag will be attached to garbage items left behind.
"Collection operators will continue to document cases of improper set-out and escalate for review and follow-up by a Solid Waste Inspector," staff say.
What is considered three items?
"On garbage collection day, households with curbside collection can place their blue bins, green bins and up to three-items of garbage for collection at the curb," the city says.
A garbage item could include:
- A garbage bag
- A container up to 140 litres
- A bulky item (furniture or bulky item that can't be re-used or donated)
The city says "several smaller bags" can be placed in containers up to 140 litres.
Examples of the three-item combination:
- one 140-litre bin, a plastic waste bag and a broken chair
- two bins filled with bags and one broken chair
- three 140-litre bins
- three plastic waste bags
- two garbage bags and one bin filled with bags
- two 140 litre bins and one broken vacuum
The City of Ottawa provides examples of the new three-item garbage limit, which takes effect Sept. 30. (City of Ottawa/release)
Who does the three-item garbage limit apply to?
- The three-item garbage limit applies to all households on curbside collection.
- Households that set out waste at the edge of the curb or laneway for collection or at an approved common pad collection area.
A common pad is an approved shared common area where garbage, recycling and green bins are set out.
What happens if I'm over the three-item limit?
Any garbage above the three-item limit must be placed in a yellow bag.
"If it cannot be recycled, composted, reused, or repaired, you can purchase a yellow bag. Keep in mind, large bulky items and furniture cannot be bagged," the city said.
Extra waste that is not placed in a yellow bag will not be picked up. Staff will place a "courtesy tag" on the items explaining why it was not picked up.
What are the rules for multi-unit properties with six units or less?
The City says if you live in a registered multi-unit property with six units or less, each individual unit is allowed to set out three items for collection every two weeks.
A worker rides on the back of a waste collection vehicle in Ottawa. (CTV News Ottawa)
What is a yellow bag?
You can purchase a City of Ottawa branded yellow bag for additional waste. Any item over the three-garbage limit will need to be placed in a yellow bag.
A pack of four bags cost $17.60. The city of Ottawa says the bags will be available for sale at the end of September/early October.
To find locations where yellow bags are sold, check the website.
There is no limit on how many yellow bags set out at the curb.
Does bulky waste count towards the three-item limit?
Yes! The city of Ottawa says bulky waste counts towards a household's biweekly limit.
Residents cannot stick or tie a yellow bag to a bulky item or piece of furniture.
Is there a limit on how much recycling and organic waste I can place at the curb?
The city says there is no limit on recycling and/or organic waste residents can set out.
Green, blue and black bins will continue to be collected as scheduled.
Special Consideration Program
The City of Ottawa runs a Special Consideration Program for diapers and home healthcare waste. Households that generate unavoidable waste from diapers, incontinence products and/or home healthcare waste that exceeds biweekly limit can sign up for the Special Consideration program.
Under the program, households can put diapers and incontinence waste and/or healthcare waste in one bag that is exempted for off-week collection.
Households must be participating in the recycling and green bin program every week.
