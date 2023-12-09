OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man facing impaired driving charge after hitting ditch on Hwy. 417

    OPP say a 32-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge in connection with this crash on Highway 417 near Greenbank Road on Dec. 8, 2023. (OPP/handout) OPP say a 32-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge in connection with this crash on Highway 417 near Greenbank Road on Dec. 8, 2023. (OPP/handout)

    A driver is facing a 90-day licence suspension after crashing into a ditch off the Queensway.

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on the highway at Greenbank Road Friday night.

    A 32-year-old man was arrested and is now facing an impaired driving charge.

    In addition to the licence suspension, his vehicle has been impounded for a week.

    This comes as police conduct "Festive RIDE" checks around the region. OPP, Ottawa police, and the RCMP are out in force in the season of holiday parties to watch for impaired drivers.

    According to Ottawa police, 796 drivers in the capital have been charged with impaired driving offences so far this year. Drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs were involved in 229 collisions, seven of which were fatal.

