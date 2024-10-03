OTTAWA
    • Police charge Ottawa business, restaurant owner with sexual assault

    A 37-year-old Ottawa business owner is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while applying for a job, according to police.

    The Ottawa Police Service says a woman applied for a job at the accused’s place of business this summer.

    "He insisted they conduct the interview in his vehicle," police said in a statement.

    "Once inside the vehicle, he drove her to a secluded location, prevented her from leaving and sexually assaulted her."

    Canpolat Sahin, 37, of Ottawa is facing two counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

    Police say Sahin owns Polat Construction and Azra Turkish Restaurant, and investigators believe there could be other victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-2236-1222, ext. 5944. 

