38 impaired driving-related charges on Ottawa roads over last 2 weeks

Ottawa police officers have laid 38 impaired driving-related charges over the last two weeks, as the capital sees a rise in impaired driving charges.

In a statement on social media, police said one of the 38 impaired-driving related charges involved a collision with a police cruiser.

"Last week, another person was charged with impaired driving-related offences after they collided with a police cruiser," police said. "The officer was on patrol on Murray Street when their vehicle was struck."

No one was hurt.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa 635 impaired-driving related charges have been issued so far in 2024, up from 625 charges over the same period last year.

"Impaired driving, by alcohol or drugs, endangers the lives of all road users," police said. "Make planning your ride home part of your plans. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 9-1-1."