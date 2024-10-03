Ottawa police, Bylaw, universities preparing for Sunday's Panda Game

Ottawa police are urging students and fans to celebrate the 2024 Panda Game responsibly, stressing that street parties, open alcohol, and disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens will meet in the 55th Panda Game at TD Place on Sunday.

In a press release, police highlighted their work with community partners to ensure public safety during the annual football game. The event, known for drawing large crowds, often leads to unsanctioned street parties.

“We remind partygoers that Police and Bylaw Officers will enforce the law, so we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly,” police said. “We ask attendees to respect the communities where the Panda Game-related events are taking place as they did during last year’s event.”

Officers will be patrolling the area around TD Place and nearby neighborhoods, including Sandy Hill and Old Ottawa South. Ottawa Bylaw officers will focus on enforcing noise, alcohol, and property-related regulations.

The University of Ottawa will be posting pre-game and post-game parties on Sunday for the Panda Game. The Pre-Panda Party will be in the parking lot of 90U residence on the uOttawa campus from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the post-game party at 90U residence parking lot will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Police also provided tips to ensure a safe and respectful celebration:

1. Plan your ride. Drive sober. No alcohol or drugs. Use rideshares, public transit, or stay overnight.

2. Be a good neighbour. Keep noise to a minimum and respect property in your neighbourhood.

3. Keep alcohol where it belongs. Police will enforce the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

4. Don’t invite police to the party. Keep gatherings under control with people you know.

5. Be a good friend. Watch out for each other’s safety and call 911 in an emergency.

Building on last year’s successful celebrations, Ottawa police aim to ensure this year’s festivities are safe, enjoyable, and respectful for all.

There were no significant incidents reported by Ottawa police after the 2023 Panda Game. In 2022, seven people were arrested and dozens of tickets were issued after a street party in Sandy Hill following the football game. In 2021, thousands of students gathered on the streets in Sandy Hill, with a car flipped onto its roof.

This is the second year the Panda Game is being held on a Sunday.