Ottawa police seeking Blair Station assault suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an assault over the summer at an O-Train station.

Two people allegedly assaulted someone at Blair Station at around 3 p.m. Aug. 24. The victim's injuries were considered minor.

Police said one of the suspects has been identified, but they are looking for help identifying the other one.

The outstanding suspect is described as a Black male, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet (178 - 183 cm) tall, with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a pink hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Criminal Investigative Section at 613-236-1222 extension 3335. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477.