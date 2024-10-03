Several schools in Kemptville and Iroquois, Ont. closed Thursday after alleged threats

Several schools in Kemptville and Iroquois, Ont. were closed Thursday as police investigated alleged threats towards two schools in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say police received telephone calls overnight, "each threatening violence" at St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville and Seaway District High School in Iroquois.

All public and Catholic schools in Kemptville were closed, along with Seaway District High School and Iroquois Public School in Iroquois "as a precaution," according to police.

"The OPP takes all public safety threats seriously," the OPP said. "It's not known if the threats are legitimate. Investigative efforts to identify the callers is ongoing."

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) said, "out of an abundance of caution," North Grenville District High School, Kemptville Public School and South Branch Elementary School were closed to all staff and students on Thursday. St. Michael Catholic Catholic High School and Holy Cross Catholic School in Kemptville were closed.

The French public school board says École élémentaire et secondaire publique Rivière Rideau in Kemptville were closed in connection to the threats at schools in the area. The French Catholic school board says Notre-Dame Catholic Academy was also closed.

"Individuals called in threats against two schools. They appeared to be two different people, two different threats," OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told CTV News Ottawa.

"Our investigation is ongoing. There has been no indication that there is any legitimate public safety threat here, but we can't take it for granted it's not real."

"At this point in time, there has been no actual, physical presence of a threat in the schools."

On Sept. 13, St. Michael High School was placed under lockdown after a "threatening message" was directed towards the school, according to police. The lockdown was later lifted.

The UCDSB sent letters to parents in Kemptville and Iroquois early Thursday morning.

"Overnight, we were informed by police that they had information regarding a threat to St. Michael Catholic High School," Bill Loshaw, UCDSB Superintendent of Schools, said in an email to Kemptville parents early Thursday morning.

"Specifically, police received a threat indicating that St. Michael CHS would be the target of a violent incident on Thursday, October 3."

A similar note was sent for Seaway District High School.

All transportation and school activities were cancelled Thursday.

In an update Thursday afternoon, the UCDSB said its schools would be open Friday as normal.

"Earlier this morning, your school reached out to you to let you know that we were made aware of a potential threat to another school in the community. Although there was no direct threat to our schools, the decision was made to close our schools for the day," the note said.

"After consultation with police late this afternoon, North Grenville DHS, South Branch ES and Kemptville PS will be open tomorrow, Friday, October 4 and it will be a regular school day. Special Services Counsellors will be onsite to support students throughout the day."

The OPP says anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.