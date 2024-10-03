Trial running of Trillium Line LRT to begin Oct. 7

The final phase of testing for the much-delayed Trillium Line LRT will begin next week.

Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar says the 21-day trial running period for O-Train Line 2 and Line 4 will begin Oct. 7, meaning the line could open to the public as soon as mid-November.

Trial running is a minimum 21-day period of testing during which TransitNEXT, the SNC-Lavalin subsidiary that has designed and built the extension, is tested on on-time performance and ability to react to problem scenarios. It will be divided into two sections, a 14-day on-time performance evaluation and a seven-day maintenance and operations evaluation.

The trains must run the line on a simulated normal public schedule and must achieve a minimum on-time performance level of 98.5 per cent over a 14-day rolling average. If this is not achieved after the first two weeks, this testing period will be extended. Additional days will also be required if, at any point, one-day performance drops to 78 per cent or less.

Testing reports will be submitted to city council and the media daily Monday to Friday and will also be available on OC Transpo's website.

Following that, there will be a seven-day period during which maintenance and operational teams will be tested on scenarios such as door issues, stopped trains, and single-platform service.

There is a minimum three-week window after trial running is successfully completed before the line can open to the public. According to a presentation, trial running would be completed by Oct. 29 if no issues arise. This would mean a possible public launch on or around Nov. 19.

It is important to note the presentation did not include a definitive public launch date for Lines 2 and 4.

The 16-kilometre Trillium Line will run between Bayview Station and Limebank Station, called Line 2, with a 4-km link from South Keys Station to the Ottawa International Airport, called Line 4.

Officials from OC Transpo provide a technical briefing about O-Train Line 2 and 4. Oct. 3, 2024. (Kimberley Fowler/CTV News Ottawa)

How is on-time performance measured?

In order to pass the first phase of trial running, trains must have an on-time performance of 98.5 per cent over a 14-day rolling average.

This metric is measured by assessing the on-time departures at terminus stations for both Line 2 and Line 4, while respecting the required dwell times. Line 2's terminus stations are Bayview and Limebank and Line 4's terminus stations are South Keys and Airport.

Trains must depart within 30 seconds of their scheduled departure time to be considered "on time."

The daily performance will be measured as the number of on-time departures divided by the number of planned departures. These daily metrics will then be divided over the number of days of testing. If, after 14 days, the rolling average remains at or above 98.5 per cent, this phase will be complete.

Staff say the 14-day rolling average is meant to account for daily variations.

What will the second phase measure?

The second phase of trial running is a daily operational and maintenance scenario evaluation. The objective is for operational and maintenance teams to work through various scenarios that are typically encountered during regular service.

Examples include door issues, stopped trains, issues requiring service on only one platform, or issues that require removing a train from service.

Stuck doors were among some of the first issues that arose on Line 1 in the weeks following its launch in 2019. Line 1 has regular train stoppages for a variety of reasons, which sometimes require single-platform service while the issue is addressed.

Staff say this testing period will allow the maintenance and operations teams to test and verify procedures and identify and address any gaps in those procedures before the system launches.

After seven days, trial running will be considered complete.

What is needed before the line launches?

After trial running is complete, there is a minimum three-week period to get the line ready for passengers.

This includes certification of substantial completion by an independent certifier, submission by TransitNEXT of the final engineering and safety assurance case, and a final review of the safety case by the City of Ottawa's independent safety auditor. The line must also be issued a certificate of fitness by the Canadian Transportation Agency and a railway operating certificate by Transport Canada.

Staff will also continue to operate the line and conduct situational drills after the trial running period. This will include a "dress rehearsal" that involves hundreds of volunteers and staff to test how customers navigate and interact with the system.

Provided that no new safety issues or reliability defects arise during the final running period, staff will inform council of a launch date for the line.

New Ways to Bus delayed to spring 2025

A major review of OC Transpo's bus routes was slated to come into effect with the launch of the Trillium Line, but Amilcar says that has been delayed to April 2025.

With a possible launch date in mid-November, Amilcar says that would put it close to the Dec. 30 winter seasonal schedule change and she doesn't want to significantly change the bus routes in the winter.

This means R2 buses, which have been running north and south in place of the Trillium Line, will continue through the winter to offer parallel bus service during the initial launch of the new LRT line. OC Transpo offered parallel bus service to Line 1 for three weeks after its launch.

"New Ways to Bus" includes a major overhaul of dozens of bus routes and thousands of stops.