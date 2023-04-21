Police appeal for dash cam video of alleged dangerous driving involving a white or purple BMW

Ottawa police are appealing for witnesses to provide dash cam footage following a year long investigation into an alleged dangerous driver in a BMW 2-door coupe.

Police say they have received complaints about incidents on roadways, Highway 417 and other locations involving a vehicle driving at high rates of speed, posing a serious danger to the public.

"The driver also posted videos to social media of these dangerous acts," police said in a statement.

Police say the vehicle was originally a white 2016 BMW 2-door coupe but recently has been painted a plasti-dipped purple.

On Thursday, police announced a 24-year-old Gatineau man is facing a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle or vehicle driving dangerously, or who may have dash cam video of any of the incidents.

You can contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2649.