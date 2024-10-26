Colder than average temperatures in the forecast this Saturday in Ottawa

OTTAWA
    It's going to be cold this Saturday in the capital, as colder than average temperatures are in the forecast.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 9 C, a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers today. A low of -2 C, partly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected for tonight.

    A high of 5 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Sunday. A low of -5 C and cloudy periods are expected for the night.

    Monday will be sunny with a high of 7 C. A low of 0 C and clear skies are expected for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of 2 C.

