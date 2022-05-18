'Please' before 'cheese': Answers to your royal etiquette questions
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be in Ottawa today as part of a three-day Canadian tour.
The royal couple will make several stops in Ottawa, both in private and in public.
If you are fortunate enough to meet the Prince and the Duchess, there are some rules of etiquette to follow that you may not know.
Etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau tells CTV Morning Live that manners and courtesy are of paramount importance.
“You’re going to behave royally. This is when your manners are going to come out and you’re going to be courteous and of delightful company. You’re going to take your cues from the invitation that you’re getting.”
GREETINGS, HANDSHAKES, AND FORMS OF ADDRESS
Blais Comeau says to let the royal couple come to you and follow their lead.
“They’re used to this. Let them come to you,” she says. “For the handshake, let them initiate it. If you are not comfortable because we’re still in that pandemic state, take your right hand, place it on your heart. ‘It’s so nice to meet you.’”
She also says Prince Charles has been known to do the Namaste greeting, the añjali mudrā, where you bow slightly with your hands pressed together, palms touching and fingers pointing upwards, with your thumbs close to the chest.
A curtsy with your right foot behind your left heel is another greeting women and girls can use, while men and boys can bow at the neck.
The proper honorific for Prince Charles and Camilla is “Your Royal Highness.” Following that, address them as “sir” and “ma’am”, respectively.
“You do not want to call him ‘Your Majesty.’ There is only one Majesty right now; it’s the Queen herself. Charles will have that title at some point, but you will address them as ‘Your Royal Highness,’” Blais Comeau says.
WHAT TO TALK ABOUT
If you’re at an event with the royal couple, you likely won’t have long to make conversation, but if you do get a few moments to chat, Blais Comeau says making the royals feel welcome is your first step.
“First of all: ‘Welcome to Canada!’ The same you would do with anyone you’re hosting,” she says. “Take a look at the itinerary. Position where you are. Any conversation starts with doing your homework. It’s a little bit of a pas de deux, a little back and forth, but you won’t have long!”
HOW TO DRESS
How you dress will depend on the weather and where you are. The Prince and the Duchess will be visiting a school and will also be at Rideau Hall, as well as some places in public. Blais Comeau says the location will dictate your style.
“It depends on the weather. It’s going to depend on the context. It’s going to very different if you’re going to be invited to that elementary school in Vanier or to the Platinum Jubilee at Rideau Hall,” she says.
“Take away your sunglasses. That connection happens in the eyes. Ball caps, please remove them,” Blais Comeau adds. “Ladies, if you’re choosing to have a fascinator or gentlemen, a hat for the weather, the gentlemen are going to remove them and ladies, no hats after 6:30 at night.”
CAN YOU SNAP A SELFIE?
If you’re requesting a picture, ask permission first.
“You’re going to go ‘please’ before ‘cheese’,” Blais Comeau says.
Selfies with the royals were frowned upon before 2014, but Blais Comeau notes that the Royal Family has begun to accept them.
“Guess who was the first one to—I’m not going to say embrace the selfie—but to say okay to selfies was Prince Charles,” she says. “They are so used to customs evolving and that’s what etiquette is. If you’re in the mood for a selfie, make sure that Prince Charles or Camilla are in the mood for a selfie as well.”
PINKIES UP IN HIGH TEA?
Short answer: No.
War wounds: Limbs lost and lives devastated in an instant in Ukraine
There is a cost to war — to the countries that wage it, to the soldiers who fight it, to the civilians who endure it. For nations, territory is gained and lost, and sometimes regained and lost again. But some losses are permanent. Lives lost can never be regained. Nor can limbs. And so it is in Ukraine.
Finland, Sweden officially apply for NATO membership
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests.
Ukraine hopes to swap Mariupol steel mill fighters for Russian POWs
Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But a Moscow lawmaker said they should be brought to 'justice.'
'Most horrific': Alberta First Nation investigating after remains of children found
Saddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is 'actively researching and investigating' the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home, as remains are being found in unmarked grave sites.
First transgender federal party leader calls for national anti-trans hate strategy
The Green Party of Canada is calling on the federal government to develop a targeted anti-transgender hate strategy, citing a 'rising tide of hate' both in Canada and abroad. Amita Kuttner, who is Canada's first transgender federal party leader, made the call during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
Former Pentagon officials briefed Canadian MPs on UFOs, MP and researcher say
Former Pentagon officials have briefed at least three Canadian members of Parliament about unidentified flying objects, according to a Manitoba MP and a Texas-based researcher.
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Where is Doug Ford? Experts weigh in on why he’s shying away from the media this election
Political analysts call Doug Ford's approach the “front-runner” strategy and say it started long before the writ was drawn.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
A day after Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside an Etobicoke movie theatre, Toronto police said they have already seen more carjackings so far this year than they did in all of 2021.
Ontario man's van has travelled nearly 1M kilometres. Here's his secret
An Ontario man who has nearly 1 million-kilometres on his car is sharing his secret of how he did it.
'We need it now': As ER visits among children rise, Montreal parents want hotline reinstated
Montreal public health officials are considering whether to bring back a special hotline for families with sick children to get them speedy appointments with a doctor. Hospitals are seeing an increase in visits to pediatric emergency rooms.
Legault insists health care will be unchanged under Bill 96, calls out 'disinformation'
Peppered with questions on Bill 96, Legault said there's been "disinformation" spreading, in his opinion -- and that on one important question, health care, many critics of the bill are wrong. In fact, the bill is confusing on that point and the details still haven't been fully explained.
Montreal road work is a poorly organized mess, auditor general finds
Montreal drivers have a lot of words to describe the city's roads in summer, when the orange pylons pop up: an obstacle course, a maze, a mess. The city's auditor general agrees and offers analysis of why in a new report.
OPP say road fatalities headed for 10-year high
There have been more than 107 fatalities on Ontario Provincial Police patrolled roads so far this year.
B'Nai Brith honours North Bay mayor for standing up to racism
B'Nai Brith Canada presented North Bay Mayor Al McDonald with a certificate of merit Tuesday morning, honouring him for standing up to racism.
Front-runners do battle to represent the Sault at Queen's Park
As the provincial election nears, Sault Ste. Marie incumbent Ross Romano is squaring off again against Michelle McCleave-Kennedy, who gave him a tough fight in 2018.
North London, Ont. playground vandalized with hate symbols
A police investigation has been sparked after a north London, Ont. playground was vandalized with hate symbols.
Estimated $50,000 in damages after blaze at Ark Aid Street Mission Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fast-moving blaze early Tuesday evening in the area of Dundas Street and Lyle Street, resulting in an estimated $50,000 worth of damages.
One of three suspects in custody after break and enter caught on tape
One person is in custody for allegedly breaking and entering after a Sarnia business owner saw they were being robbed in real-time thanks to a video surveillance system.
Federal regulator demands answers from Bell MTS over landline service complaints
Federal regulators are demanding answers and solutions from the bell MTS after several Manitobans have spoken out about their landline phone service which they call unacceptable.
Police find 19 guns at Winnipeg home; two men arrested
Two Winnipeg men are facing firearm-related charges after Winnipeg police officers seized 19 guns from a home in the city’s Southwood neighbourhood.
'He was a totally different kid': The impact of cannabis oil on the health of children
A Manitoba mother says the use of cannabis oil has had a profound impact on the health of her child.
Search continues for missing man in Cambridge, still no cause released in child's death
The search continued Tuesday for a man police say may have information about the death of an 8-year-old boy in Cambridge. Neighbours also shared their concerns about the police response.
Human remains found in water near Dunnville
Provincial police have launched an investigation after human remains were found in the water in Dunnville, just northwest of Port Maitland.
Neighbours and paintball enthusiasts weigh in as Flag Raiders hopes to return to Cambridge property
A contentious topic is back under review in Cambridge. City council is hearing from a number of delegates sharing their thoughts about a paintball company's land and whether it should be re-zoned.
Concerns raised after Alberta Education announces new pilot draft curriculum
Alberta schools boards can choose to pilot three more subjects in the new K-6 draft curriculum this fall, which is drawing criticism from some parents and student advocates.
Battle lines drawn as Flames and Oilers get ready for epic series
The last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers faced each other in the playoffs was way back in 1991.
'He has lost': Kenney critic warns his UCP constituency won't accept premier win in review
The ballots are in and tension is building within the United Conservative Party ahead of Wednesday's revelation of the result of Jason Kenney's leadership review.
Former Epic Alliance employee says firm 'pushed' for higher appraisals of homes it sold to investors
A former employee of Epic Alliance says the firm sometimes "pushed" for higher appraisals on homes sold to landlords and would rent to tenants who would "destroy" properties
Why Saskatoon's COVID-19 trend could be cause for cautious optimism
With the University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring the city's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 noting an 85 per cent drop in its latest update, experts in the city say the trend is cause for cautious optimism.
Saskatoon police not allowed to wear 'Thin Blue Line' patch
Saskatoon Police Service officers are not permitted to wear Thin Blue Line patches, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
Wife of Métis hunter killed testifies in murder trial
A hunter's wife has testified she texted her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.
'So disappointing': B.C. charities struggling as gas prices soar
The soaring cost of gas is hitting charities in Metro Vancouver hard and organizations are worried they will soon have to make tough decisions and cuts to services if they don’t get some relief.
Parents anxiously awaiting updates as Health Canada assesses COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
Nearly three weeks after Moderna became the first pharmaceutical company to apply for Health Canada approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for young children, the regulatory agency is tight-lipped about progress.
'Irreplaceable': Thieves steal war veterans' donated items from Chilliwack museum
Volunteers with the CFB Chilliwack Historical Society are reeling after thieves broke into a military museum and stole irreplaceable items donated by war veterans and their families.
'Probable tornado' touches down in south central Sask.
A number of social media users captured Saskatchewan's first apparent first tornado of 2022 on Tuesday evening.
CFL strike pauses preparation plans for Mosaic stadium vendors
Some food vendors at Mosaic Stadium are pausing preparations for the preseason as the CFL strike has potential to postpone the first exhibition game of the year.
Indigenous partnerships discussed at petroleum conference
The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has returned to Regina after three years away due to the pandemic.