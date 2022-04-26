Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are arriving in St. John's, N.L. today to kick off a three-day tour of Canada, which includes a stop in Ottawa.

The royal tour, marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, will see the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in St. John’s, N.L. today, Ottawa tomorrow and Yellowknife, N.W.T. on Thursday.

The Ottawa portion of the tour includes a packed itinerary. The first stop will see the Prince of Wales invested into the Order of Military Merit at Rideau Hall.

Charles and Camilla will then join Governor General Mary Simon at the National War Memorial to pay tribute to Canadian veterans.

They will then meet with members of the local Ukrainian community and take part in a traditional prayer service at an Ottawa cathedral, which has not yet been named.

Ukrainian Canadian Congress National Secretary Cassian Soltykevych told CTV News Ottawa it’s nice to see the royals visit the local Ukrainian community.

"They’ll not only meet with the congress, but also other people in the community. It’s really showcasing to see what the Ottawa Ukrainian community has done.”

In the afternoon, the royal couple will visit a school in Vanier to promote youth literacy and highlight the experiences of newcomers to Canada.

Charles and Camilla will then take part in a roundtable led by Environment and Climate Change Canada about sustainable finance in combatting climate change and building a net-zero economy.

They will then take in a special performance of the RCMP Musical Ride. Prince Charles has been an honorary RCMP commissioner since 2012.

Their day in the capital will wrap up with a gala at Rideau Hall to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

In attendance at this soiree will be a mix of Canadians who “have dedicated their lives to serving their communities.”

This will be Charles’s 19th visit to Canada and Camilla’s fifth. They were last in Canada in 2017 to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.