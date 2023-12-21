OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pizza delivery driver charged for drunk driving, 'nearly' striking OPP officer with vehicle

    Police say a pizza delivery driver was caught drunk driving on County Road 17 near Hawkesbury, Ont. (OPP/Handout) Police say a pizza delivery driver was caught drunk driving on County Road 17 near Hawkesbury, Ont. (OPP/Handout)

    A pizza delivery driver will be on the naughty list this year after he was arrested on drunk driving charges and nearly collided with a police officer near Hawkesbury, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Aaron Miller told CTV News the 33-year-old male was driving on County Road 17 just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.

    OPP said on social media that the driver 'nearly collided' with a Hawkesbury OPP officer on patrol and subsequently recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) just under four times the legal drinking limit.

    Police did not provide more details and the driver was not named.

    The legal limit for a fully licenced driver in Ontario is set at 0.08 per cent BAC.

    A first time impairment charge for all Ontario drivers is an immediate 90-day roadside licence suspension, a seven day vehicle impoundment and a $550 fine.

    Hawkesbury is about 100 kilometres east of Ottawa.

      

