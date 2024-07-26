A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this summer

Ottawa's luxury home market is seeing a boost in 2024, with a "significant increase" in homes priced at $2 million and higher entering the market, according to a new report.

The report by Engel & Völkers shows there were 167 new listings for homes worth more than $2 million in the first six months of the year, up from nine new listings during the January to June period in 2023.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this summer.

Located in Ottawa's Crystal Bay along the Ottawa River, this five bedroom, six-bathroom home with 117 feet of waterfront is for sale at $7 million.

"This is one of Ottawa's most significant waterfront properties," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

"Both the exterior and interior of this custom-built home, designed by architect Chuck Wheeler, have been meticulously manicured to curate a sophisticated and inviting living experience."

"The stylish interiors are both impressive and sophisticated. The home enjoys a rare sense of design forwardness, with spaces that are at once intimate and grand. The main floor opens into an exquisite foyer, set behind a custom mahogany door with sidelights and a transom."

The home includes a second-floor deck with a covered hot tub, a saltwater pool and is "unique in its access to spectacular waterfront."

"The basement also offers amazing living space, including a recreation room, private bedroom, full bathroom and exercise room. There is also plenty of storage space in the basement," says the listing.

A look inside the five-bedroom, five full bath home for sale on Grandview Road in Ottawa. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Mariposa Avenue on Mackay Lake in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park is on the market for $6.5 million.

"Situated in the historic Village of Rockcliffe Park, this extraordinary home stands out as one of the rarest properties ever to come to market," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

"Nestled on a 42,000+ square foot lot, this residence boasts Kennebunkport and Nantucket-style architecture, lending it a timeless and picturesque charm. Uniquely endowed with riparian rights on Mackay Lake, this residence offers unparalleled tranquility with its private dock, serene lake views, and lush natural surroundings."

The great room and the primary bedroom suite both feature fireplaces, and every room offers breathtaking views of the lake, according to the listing.

"This four-bedroom home enjoys two significant bedrooms suites and an additional family room on the second floor," says the listing. "The layout offers incredible lake views throughout."

A look inside the Rockcliffe Park Lake House for sale for $6.5 million. The home is on 43,000 sq. ft. of land. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)

This six bedroom, eight-bathroom home in Kanata is on the market for $6.2 million.

This home for sale on Rockeries Private in Kanata includes a salt water infinity pool, a hot tub, sauna and steam room. (Realtor.ca/website)

According to the listing on Phillips & Co. Real Estate Group, the home has over 9,000 sq. ft. of living space, a Chef's kitchen with two nine foot islands and a dining room with a bar and built in wine fridge.

"Discover a rare opportunity to own an architectural dream in the Kanata Rockeries," says the listing.

"This super private home combines elegance, design and the tranquility of nature in every space offering a lifestyle of luxury and spa like feel right at home. Relax and enjoy in the salt water infinity pool overlooking the pond, hot tub, sauna, steam room, four fireplaces, massive home gym or the 6 km nature hike right out your back steps."

This five bedroom, six-bathroom home in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood is for sale for $5.5 million.

This five-bedroom, six bathroom home for sale in Rockcliffe Park includes a full-sized indoor saltwater pool and a home gym. (Sezlik.com/website)

The home includes a full-sized indoor saltwater pool, home gym and nanny suite.

"A full-brick exterior heightens the cachet of this well-placed mid-century stunner," says the listing on Sezlik.com. "Ornamental gardens and symmetrical patio stone placement creates a natural courtyard within a low brick wall."

"The formal living room features a gas fireplace set in a granite-clad column - the perfect conversation starter. With such epic proportions as this, furniture placement comes naturally."

A look inside a home for sale on Willingdon Road in Ottawa's Rockcliffe neighbourhood includes a indoor salt water pool, home gym and nanny suite. It's listed for sale at $5.5 million. (Sezlik.com/website)

This six bedroom, nine bathroom home on Blackhorse Court in Manotick is for sale for $4.999 million.

Nestled on a 2.45-acre lot, this 10,000 sq. ft. home has majestic stone and is a "true statement of luxury," according to the listing.

"Imperial fountain at the forefront sets a serene ambiance as one approaches but the grandeur unfolds in the foyer with a stunning display of marble floors and curved staircase," says the listing from Royal LePage Performance Realty.

The home includes two dens, a "dream kitchen with Taj Mahal granite," butler's pantry, an inviting family room and a private wing for the primary bedroom.

"Entertainment haven with home theatre, gym, steam room."

A look inside a six-bedroom, nine bathroom for sale on Blackhorse Court in Manotick. The home features two dens, an inviting family room and a private wing for the primary bedroom. (Realtor.ca/website)

Located on Lansdowne Road North in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is for sale at $4.95 million.

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Rockcliffe Park is for sale at $4.95 million. The listing on Christie's International Real Estate says the property includes a "phenomenal private backyard with pool and pool house. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)

"This exquisite Rockcliffe Park home offers rare views of Mackay Lake, a phenomenal private backyard with pool and pool house, gorgeous light conditions throughout and a sensational layout," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

"The home has been beautifully renovated by Casa Verde Construction to feature state-of-the-art security, a Lutron lighting system, incredible theatre and custom built-ins. The approach to the house is picturesque, with a fabulous circular driveway leading to the front of the home. Inside, the layout is a dream with spacious rooms throughout and a wonderful open concept flow."

The home includes a sound-proofed home theatre, a computer room and a powder room in the basement.

A look inside the home on Lansdowne Road North features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a sound proofed home theatre. There is also a private backyard with a pool. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)

This six bedroom, seven bathroom home on Acacia Avenue in Rockcliffe is on the market for $4.9 million.

The 26,300 sq. ft. lot has "impeccable curb appeal," according to the listing with Coldwell Banker Rhodes and Company.

"Upon entry take note of the oak flooring, 9’ ceilings & crown moulding. Main floor has large principal rooms including formal living room with wood-burning fireplace & access to a three-season porch, formal dining room, bright kitchen w/eating area & additional back & garage access."

The fully finished basement includes a wine cellar, while the backyard showcases an in-ground pool with access to a pool bathroom and wine fridge.

This home for sale on Acacia Avenue includes an in-ground pool with access to a three-piece pool bathroom and wine fridge. (Realtor.ca/website)