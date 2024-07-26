OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Josh Mallory new assistant video coach for Ottawa Senators

    Ottawa Senators have a new assistant video coach and he's Josh Mallory.

    President of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios and head coach Travis Green made the announcement Friday.

    Mallory, 27 -- a native of St. Thomas, Ont. – is well experienced in the field, as “he spent the last three seasons as video coach and manager, hockey operations, with the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings,” said the team in a news release Friday.

    He helped the Edmonton team win the 2022 Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL Champions, and secure a berth in the 2022 Memorial Cup.

    The 27-year-old spent three years with Canadian Interuniversity Sport's Brock University Badgers women's hockey team before joining the Oil Kings. He served as general manager for one season (2018-19) and as an assistant coach and director of analytics for two campaigns (2019-21).

    Mallory holds a Master's degree in Applied Health Sciences, in addition to a Bachelor’s degree of Sport Management program.

