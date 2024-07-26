Woman shot with a pellet gun onboard OC Transpo bus, police say

A 20-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a woman was struck by a pellet gun onboard an OC Transpo bus, according to police.

The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to a call for an assault onboard a bus on Queen Street at approximately 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a pellet gun.

She was transported to a local hospital. CTV News Ottawa reached out to Ottawa paramedics for more information on the injuries, and paramedics directed inquiries to police.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, but was located a short time later.

The suspect is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, breaching probation, and discharging an air gun/intent to wound.