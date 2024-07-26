$1 billion federal science facility to be built in Ottawa's east end

A new $1 billion federal science facility will be built at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) facility in Ottawa.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds announced Friday the site has been selected and contracts have been awarded to build the new TerraCanada National Capital Area project at the NRC on Montreal Road.

"The TerraCanada NCA facility will support scientific advancements for sustainable land and resource development, as well as a low-carbon economy," the federal government said in a statement.

The new facility will house approximately 450 employees and scientists from Natural Resources Canada and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

The contract for architectural and engineering services to design the TerraCanada NCA facility has been awarded to AECOM Canada, and the contract for construction management services has been awarded to EBC Inc.

Design work will begin this year, with site preparation and construction starting in 2026.

Sudds also announced the preliminary schematic design has been completed for the new $600 million Transportation Safety and Technology Science project, which will also be built at the NRC.

The project will relocate the laboratory and head office of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to Ottawa's east end, with over 260 employees and scientists working in the building.

A request for proposals for the construction of the new Transportation Safety and Technology Science project will be released later this year.

The federal government says the TerraCanada NCA Facility and the Transportation Safety and Technology Science project will provide scientists with "leading-edge, multi-purpose, sustainable and collaborative facilities."

"By building these 2 new facilities on the National Research Council of Canada's main campus, we are providing our scientists and researchers with unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and transformation," Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, said in a statement.

"Canadians can be confident that they will have the tools they need to meet the needs of Canadian society now and into the future."