Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash in La Peche, Que.

Emergency crews responded to a field on chemin des Erables in La Peche, Que. just after 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a plane crash. (MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police/release) Emergency crews responded to a field on chemin des Erables in La Peche, Que. just after 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a plane crash. (MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina