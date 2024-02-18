Pileup on Highway 401 east of Brockville, Ont. causes traffic tie-up

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Brockville have reopened after being closed because of a pileup earlier in the day.

The area is under a winter weather travel advisory with flurries and possible snow squalls in the forecast. Photos shared by police show snow-covered roads.

#LeedsOPP 12pm Highway 401 EB / 700mm just east of Brockville. Multi-vehicle collision with minor injuries reported



Officers are aware of vehicles stuck in the EB closure and are working hard to clear the roadway ^nc@OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/CydtFKANPN — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 18, 2024

At least five vehicles were involved in a crash reported in the westbound lanes near Maitland Road Sunday, based on images shared by police.

Minor injuries were reported.

"Officers are aware of vehicles stuck in the closure and are working hard to clear the roadway," police said on social media.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation reported the collision being cleared by about 2 p.m.