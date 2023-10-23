Pickup truck driver left with serious, life altering injuries following crash on Highway 41

OPP is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck on Highway 41 just south of Pembroke.

Police responded to a call at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday morning to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 41 between Saars Lane and Sawmill Road near the Highway 17 interchange.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock cut. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital with "serious, life altering injuries."

Highway 41 is currently closed between Highway 17 and Whitewater Road.

Officers are on scene and the investigation is continuing.