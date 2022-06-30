Perth hospital emergency department closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

Perth hospital emergency department closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?

With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina