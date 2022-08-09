Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in Ottawa

The National Gallery of Canada. (Leif Olson/Pexels) The National Gallery of Canada. (Leif Olson/Pexels)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says Florida estate 'under siege, raided, and occupied' by FBI

The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina