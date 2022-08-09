Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in Ottawa

The rain will finally taper off today and sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will climb to 20 C, but it will feel more like 25 degrees with the humidex.

It will be partly cloudy tonight and the overnight low will be 13 C.

It will be warmer tomorrow – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C. The humidity will make it feel more like 31 degrees.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.

On Thursday – sunny skies and a high of 26 C.