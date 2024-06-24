Pennsylvania resident dies after falling overboard from boat in the Ottawa Valley

A 62-year-old Pennsylvania resident is dead after falling overboard from a boat on Muskrat Lake in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday about a boater who had fallen overboard on the lake in Whitewater Region.

"The boater went under the water and did not resurface," police said in a media release.

The body of the boater was recovered a short time later.

Police did not release the name of the 62-year-old resident of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating.

Muskrat Lake is located 120 km west from downtown Ottawa.