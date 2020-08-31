Advertisement
Pedestrian killed in hit and run Sunday morning in Smiths Falls: Police
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 6:45AM EDT
SMITHS FALLS -- A pedestrian is dead following a hit and run collision in Smiths Falls over the weekend.
Smiths Falls Police and Ontario Provincial Police officers responding to a call early Sunday morning located a deceased pedestrian on Rideau Avenue North.
Police say the pedestrian died as a result of a fail to remain motor vehicle collision.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Smiths Falls Police say anyone with information is asked to contact 613-283-0357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).