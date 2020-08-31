SMITHS FALLS -- A pedestrian is dead following a hit and run collision in Smiths Falls over the weekend.

Smiths Falls Police and Ontario Provincial Police officers responding to a call early Sunday morning located a deceased pedestrian on Rideau Avenue North.

Police say the pedestrian died as a result of a fail to remain motor vehicle collision.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Smiths Falls Police say anyone with information is asked to contact 613-283-0357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).