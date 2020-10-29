OTTAWA -- A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in the Upper Ottawa Valley, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 17 west of Cobden, OPP said in a news release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Highway 17 was closed between Turcotte and Mountain roads for the police investigation.