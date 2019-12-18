OTTAWA -- Work is ramping up as crews get set to replace the Highway 417 bridge over the O-Train tracks in Little Italy this summer.

“The temporary supports for the new bride has been constructed, the beams have been installed,” said Frank Vanderlaan, the area manager of highway engineering with the Ministry of Transportation.

The bridge has reached the end of its lifespan and will be demolished on site.

Because of the tracks and difference in elevation, crews will have to use a method called the jack and slide to move the new bridge in place. The method has never been used for something like this in Eastern Ontario, Vanderlaan said.

“Once that structure is totally removed, the eastbound lanes will be pushed over hydraulically followed by the westbound lanes,” said Rob Dollimont, a project manager with R.W. Tomlinson.

The new bridge is being built right next to the highway. It’s expected to be replaced over the first weekend in July.

There will be five more bridge replacements over the next five years: Preston, Rochester, Booth, Bronson and Percy.