OTTAWA — A tow truck driver who was involved in a deadly crash in 2015 has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Mohamed Haj-Saleh, 26, was convicted in September of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the death of 55-year-old Giai Ly.

Haj-Saleh was speeding through the intersection of Viewmount Dr. and Meadowlands Dr. on Nov. 8, 2015, when he struck Ly’s car. Ly was killed and his daughter Lisa was seriously injured.

Justice Robert Maranger says Haj-Saleh’s expressions of remorse and his large and supportive family were factors in his decision to sentence him to 2.5 years.

The Crown was seeking a five-year prison sentence.

