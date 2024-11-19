Wild Blueberry Hummus

The holiday season means getting crafty in the kitchen and making delicious food for family and friends.

And there are ways to enjoy delicious food that are still good for your health.

Here's healthy holiday appetizer using wild blueberries by registered dietitian Veronica Rouse, owner of The Heart Dietitian.

Ingredients:

1 cups chickpeas, drained

1/2 cups wild blueberries, thawed

Juice of one lemon

2 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp olive oil

1 clove of garlic

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin

1-2 tbsp of water

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp of feta cheese

Instructions: