    • Wild Blueberry Hummus

    The holiday season means getting crafty in the kitchen and making delicious food for family and friends.

    And there are ways to enjoy delicious food that are still good for your health.

    Here's healthy holiday appetizer using wild blueberries by registered dietitian Veronica Rouse, owner of The Heart Dietitian

    Ingredients:

    • 1 cups chickpeas, drained
    • 1/2 cups wild blueberries, thawed
    • Juice of one lemon
    • 2 tbsp tahini
    • 2 tbsp olive oil
    • 1 clove of garlic
    • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin
    • 1-2 tbsp of water
    • 1/2 tsp salt
    • 2 tbsp of feta cheese

    Instructions:

    1. Thaw the wild blueberries if frozen and rinse the canned chickpeas under cold water.
    2. In a blender, combine chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, cumin, and salt. Blend until smooth.
    3. Add the thawed wild blueberries to the mixture and blend again until the hummus is creamy and the color is evenly distributed.
    4. Add 1–2 tablespoons of water as needed to reach your desired hummus texture.
    5. Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl. For presentation, add crumbled feta cheese and garnish with a few whole wild blueberries or a sprinkle of fresh herbs.

