Parking rates in downtown Ottawa continue to rise

A parking lot near 220 Laurier Ave. W. in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) A parking lot near 220 Laurier Ave. W. in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false U.S. election claims

Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement Tuesday in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, averting a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during election equipment testing with local candidates and partisan officers in Estancia, N.M., Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina