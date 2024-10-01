Kitten allegedly stolen from Ottawa pet store has been found, local rescue says

A kitten that was allegedly stolen from an Orléans pet store has been found, the Furry Tales Cat Rescue says.

The kitten, named Nacho, was reportedly taken from the Pet Valu at the Convent Glen Shopping Centre Friday afternoon. The Furry Tales Cat Rescue helped lead the charge to find him.

In an update on social media Wednesday evening, the rescue said Nacho had been found.

"Our beloved kitten Nacho has been found safe and is now back in our care," Furry Tales said.

"We are part of an amazing online community. Thank you to the volunteers who have dedicated hundreds of hours to getting him home safely. By their diligence in getting pictures up and out front of stores and media and our wonderful community sharing, Nacho was brought back tonight."

The Ottawa Police Service said in a statement to CTV News Tuesday that officers responded to the reported theft and an investigation was ongoing.

Nacho was pending adoption when he was allegedly stolen. The rescue said it was offering a $2,000 reward for Nacho's safe return. On Wednesday, it said a full update would follow.

"As for right now, we are getting Nacho settled back in. NACHO IS BACK BABY!!!!" the post said.