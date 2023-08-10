Parents do the math as back-to-school costs add up

With the new school year less than a month away, back-to-school shopping is hitting parents in their pocketbooks.

A recent survey by the U.S. National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights says back-to-school expenses are expected to be up 12 per cent over last year due to inflation, which comes out to an extra $25 per household.

"One in four Canadians will go shopping for back-to-school items," says Michelle Wasylyshen, Retail Council of Canada spokesperson.

"Biggest spending category, which is actually a bit of a surprise, is stationary. Last year that didn't even make the list," she adds.

According to the e-commerce platform Pattern, the supplies that saw the biggest jump in prices from last year include a 15.6 per cent increase for mechanical pencils, highlighters up 13.27 per cent, and duotangs or folders up 12.63 per cent.

"Well, you have to get two pairs of shoes, clothes, all the stuff, it adds up quickly," said Carleton Place resident Sarah Dowling, who was just starting back-to-school shopping for her daughter.

"At some point, you have to say no and put it back on the shelf because you need food, gas, and other stuff."

The Credit Counselling Society recommends looking at what was thrown in the closet at the end of last school year before heading out to buy more.

"Shop at home first," says Anne Arbour, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Education.

"What somebody might have used in one grade last year, maybe a younger sibling can use and repurpose.

"And check the list for what is actually being asked for at school and use that to inform your list and not just buying everything that looks great."